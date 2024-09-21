J&K Polls 2024: Triangular Battle Heats Up In Lal Chowk As BJP Eyes Victory Against NC and PDP

As polling for the second phase draws closer, all eyes are on the newly carved Lal Chowk Assembly constituency, the heart of Kashmir. The contest on this seat is triangular, with the BJP hoping to register its first-ever victory in Kashmir, while the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) are putting in their utmost efforts to retain the crown.

The BJP, which has never won a seat in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, is heavily investing in this race. The party knows that winning Lal Chowk, a business hub, would be a remarkable achievement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself held a rally in Srinagar to boost the morale of BJP's candidate and workers, aiming to attract local voters.

The BJP's candidate, Engineer Ajaz, who emerged victorious in the District Development Council (DDC) polls from Khonmoh, is the party’s face in Kashmir. His candidacy in Lal Chowk is significant, as the constituency stretches from Balhama to Padshahi Bagh and other adjoining areas. Confident in his chances, Ajaz emphasizes the development carried out by the BJP since the abrogation of Article 370 and believes people will prioritize peace and progress. In a recent roadshow in the heart of Srinagar, he urged voters to support him.

Ajaz stated, "The way people have accepted the PM and his party, I thank them for that. Today, people don't want sentiment; they want development, and they know that the BJP can deliver. Muslims should vote for me so that they are represented within the BJP. All constituencies are important to us, and I hope this time people will vote for development, not sentiment. There is competition, and we are fighting just as they are, but I believe the BJP will register its first win this time."

However, the contest is far from easy for Ajaz. His opponents hail from two of Jammu and Kashmir’s major regional parties, NC and PDP, both of which have a history of winning in the area. NC’s candidate, Ehsan Pardasi, the son of veteran leader Ghulam Qadir Pardasi, has a strong following in the constituency. Another advantage for Ehsan is that Congress, which has also won from the area in the past, is allied with the NC.

The PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, is also mounting a strong campaign. Their candidate, Zuhaib Mir, is playing the emotional card, promising to restore Article 370, withdraw cases against youths, and abolish controversial laws such as the UAPA and PSA. Both NC and PDP's manifestos share these goals.

Zuhaib Mir expressed, "I have respect for everyone, whether it’s my uncle or others. We may have political disagreements, but there is mutual respect. I am fighting for the dignity of the people, for the restoration of Article 370, and for the future of Srinagar’s youth."

Adding to the complexity of the race, Zuhaib Mir is facing opposition from within his family. His uncle, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a senior leader of the Apni Party and the man who defeated NC stalwart Omar Abdullah from the Sonwar constituency in 2014, is also running in Lal Chowk. Ashraf is focusing on recalling the services he has provided to the people and giving a voice to the suppressed.

Mohammad Ashraf Mir said, "I have no doors left to knock. I am not doing politics; I am here to serve the people. I have no other motive; my only goal is to serve."

Post-delimitation, Lal Chowk has become one of the largest Assembly constituencies in Kashmir. With 103,784 voters, including 51,928 men and 51,854 women, the competition is fierce. Many observers believe that NC’s Ehsan has a slight upper hand in what promises to be a tough contest between the NC, PDP, and BJP.