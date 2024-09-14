Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793281https://zeenews.india.com/india/jk-polls-as-pm-modi-targets-3-families-omar-abdullah-reminds-him-of-deteriorating-security-situation-2793281.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

J&K Polls: As PM Modi Targets '3 Families', Omar Abdullah Reminds Him Of Deteriorating Security Situation

Omar Abdullah responded to Prime Minister Modi's remarks about the alleged destruction of Jammu and Kashmir by dynasty politics.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J&K Polls: As PM Modi Targets '3 Families', Omar Abdullah Reminds Him Of Deteriorating Security Situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chunav: 

The Vice President of National Conference, Omar Abdullah, coutered Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to acknowledge the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "Today, while PM Modi is just a few kilometers away in Doda, we mourn the loss of two brave soldiers, including an officer, in a terrorist attack in the neighboring district of Kishtwar. Instead of focusing on political rhetoric, he should speak about this tragedy," Abdullah urged. 

He added, "It’s now been five years since Article 370 was revoked. How will they explain the current situation? We lost soldiers in Kishtwar, and an encounter is ongoing in Baramulla."

Abdullah also responded to Prime Minister Modi's remarks about the alleged destruction of Jammu and Kashmir by dynasty politics. He said, "Instead of targeting us and talking about family politics, the Prime Minister should address the pressing issue of security, particularly the tragic loss of two soldiers in the Kishtwar terrorist attack."

Omar further criticized the BJP, stating, "In the past, the BJP formed alliances with the PDP because it suited them at the time. Were we responsible for any destruction then? I was a minister in the BJP government, but at that time, we were not considered bad."

Abdullah urged people to remember the promises made in the National Conference manifesto as they head to the polls. "Help us safeguard the rights of Jammu and Kashmir, which were taken from us five years ago," he appealed.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal
DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?