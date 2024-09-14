J&K Polls: As PM Modi Targets '3 Families', Omar Abdullah Reminds Him Of Deteriorating Security Situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chunav:

The Vice President of National Conference, Omar Abdullah, coutered Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to acknowledge the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "Today, while PM Modi is just a few kilometers away in Doda, we mourn the loss of two brave soldiers, including an officer, in a terrorist attack in the neighboring district of Kishtwar. Instead of focusing on political rhetoric, he should speak about this tragedy," Abdullah urged.

He added, "It’s now been five years since Article 370 was revoked. How will they explain the current situation? We lost soldiers in Kishtwar, and an encounter is ongoing in Baramulla."

Abdullah also responded to Prime Minister Modi's remarks about the alleged destruction of Jammu and Kashmir by dynasty politics. He said, "Instead of targeting us and talking about family politics, the Prime Minister should address the pressing issue of security, particularly the tragic loss of two soldiers in the Kishtwar terrorist attack."

Omar further criticized the BJP, stating, "In the past, the BJP formed alliances with the PDP because it suited them at the time. Were we responsible for any destruction then? I was a minister in the BJP government, but at that time, we were not considered bad."

Abdullah urged people to remember the promises made in the National Conference manifesto as they head to the polls. "Help us safeguard the rights of Jammu and Kashmir, which were taken from us five years ago," he appealed.