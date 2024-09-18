J&K Polls: Historic Turnout In South Kashmir Signals A Shift from Boycott Politics

In a record-breaking event, voter turnout in South Kashmir exceeded all previous levels, reflecting a significant change in the region's political landscape. For the first time in ten years, assembly elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir, with the first phase witnessing a high voter turnout, especially among the youth and first-time voters. According to the Election Commission, the tentative voter turnout for the 24 assembly seats spread over seven districts stood at 59 per cent.

Polling stations across South Kashmir saw long queues of voters from early morning. Despite four decades of boycott politics, this election cycle saw renewed faith in the democratic process, particularly among young voters. Zahid Rashid, a first-time voter, expressed the sentiments of many, saying, "We have hundreds of educated youths here who have nothing to do and want jobs. It’s time to choose a representative who will work for our betterment."

This election marks the first assembly election in the Union Territory after a decade-long gap. Polling is currently being held across 24 constituencies, with 16 in Kashmir. Historically, regions like Kulgam and Shopian, known for boycotting past elections due to security threats, recorded nearly 62,46% and 53.64% voter turnout respectively, signaling a dramatic shift. Voters, especially the youth, emphasized the importance of using their vote to ensure peace, development, and jobs.

In places like Bugam village, which has abstained from voting for years, democracy appeared to take root. Anwar Parry, an economics postgraduate, highlighted the growing disillusionment with boycott politics, stating, "What did we achieve from boycotts? Elections still happened, and leaders were elected. It’s better to vote and choose someone who can turn our dreams into reality."

This election is set to be a competitive contest in South Kashmir, with candidates from various parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Engineer Rashid’s AIP, and long-established parties like the National Conference, Congress, and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), vying for support. Iltija Mufti, representing the third generation of the Mufti family, is contesting from Bijbehara and believes she will continue her family’s legacy. "I am happy with the love and connection I received from the people. I’ve seen a change in the youth, and I am confident they will vote for me," she said.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti also expressed optimism about her party’s chances in South Kashmir, saying, "The feedback I received from all districts that went to the polls in South Kashmir today indicates that the PDP will emerge as the single largest party in the region."

Among the key candidates in this election are CPI(M)'s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, contesting for the fifth consecutive time from Kulgam, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir contesting for the third time from Dooru, National Conference’s Sakina Itoo from Damhal Hajipora, and Waheed Parra from Pulwama. Tarigami, a four-time MLA, took a jab at Jamaat-e-Islami’s participation in the election, stating, "Earlier, they were controlled by Lahore; now their remote is in Nagpur. People here know who has done what."

Despite concerns over security, the first phase of the election was peaceful, thanks to well-planned security arrangements. A total of 219 candidates are contesting in the first phase, with voting taking place in 16 constituencies in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu. As Jammu and Kashmir move forward, this election marks a pivotal moment, as the region transitions from boycott politics to active participation in democracy, giving hope for peace, development, and a brighter future.