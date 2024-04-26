Advertisement
INDIAN ARMY

J&K: Security Forces Kill 2 Terrorists In Sopore Encounter; Operation Underway

Based on intelligence about terrorists' presence in Nowpora village, the SOG of Sopore police, 22 RR, and CRPF launched a joint search operation. The encounter is still ongoing, and new details are emerging.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Two terrorists were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Nowpora Sopore area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. A senior police officer told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that security forces killed two terrorists in Nowpora Sopore, whose identities have yet to be revealed. Throughout the night, security forces kept a close watch over the area. Entry and exit points were sealed, and mobile checkpoints were established. Powerful lights illuminated the area, preventing the terrorists from fleeing.

At dawn, the camcorder captured the two terrorists' movements through the orchard. In response, the cordon was tightened. However, the safety of local residents is still a priority. Clearing the surrounding area is critical to preventing civilian casualties during any potential exchange of fire.

Yesterday evening, a massive exchange of fire occurred. Three people were injured: one civilian and two soldiers. 

