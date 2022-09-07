NewsIndia
JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 RELEASED for Kargil division on jkbose.nic.in- Direct link here

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil division) exams can check and download their results from the official website-- jkbose.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 is released for the Kargil division. The official website, jkbose.nic.in, is where candidates who took the Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil division) exams can view and obtain their results. When checking their results, candidates are advised to keep their JKBOSE admit cards close by since they will need to enter their registration number and roll number to access the platform. Beginning on September 6, 2022, the official website will have a link to the JKBOSE Kargil Division results.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website--jkbose.nic.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads "‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil)"
  • Alternatively, refer to the JKBOSE 12th result link mentioned above
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your roll number and registration number, and submit the details
  • Your JKBOSE Class 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Check and download the result
  • Take a printout for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2022; direct link here

Candidates can review their name, roll number, scores, subject-specific scores, and other information after downloading the results.

 

