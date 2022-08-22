New Delhi: Violent protests between students and security guards broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Monday (Aug 22). Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad claimed that the security guards allegedly roughed them up and hurt them for protesting on campus.

"Over a dozen suffered injuries after Cyclops attacked them on the order of administration," ABVP activist Ambuj said as quoted by PTI. Cyclops is the firm tasked with managing security on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.

NAXALI JNU Admin attacked students for asking their rightful fellowships. The security didn’t spare even the girls and the divyang students. Many students have been seriously injured and the fellowship section is red with the students blood #ShameOnJNUAdmin@JNU_official_50 pic.twitter.com/jIZQJGeXOS — ABVP JNU (@abvpjnu) August 22, 2022

The students were protesting as they have not received their fellowship in over a year according to reports.

The official Twitter account for ABVP JNU tweeted, "Even after having money with the university, the administration is grabbing the students' money for months, we are misbehaved and beaten badly for asking for our own scholarship and scholarship. @abvpjnu workers will fight the corrupt administration till the end."

The student group alleged that they were attacked for demanding something which was 'rightfully' theirs.

(With PTI inputs)