topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JNU PG FIRST MERIT LIST 2022

JNU PG First Merit List 2022 RELEASED at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Direct link here

JNU PG Merit List 2022: Candidates can log in using their application number and password to check the JNU PG first merit list. Selected candidates can block their seats till November 4, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JNU PG First Merit List 2022 RELEASED at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Direct link here

JNU PG Merit List 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University has published the JNU PG first merit list 2022 online mode. Candidates can download the JNU merit list by going to the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates must check in to the portal for this purpose using their application number and password. From November 2 to November 4, pre-enrollment registration, fee payment, and seat blocking will take place. From November 14 to 17 and 21 to 23, registration and physical verification of the shortlisted candidates will take place. The second JNU PG merit list will be issued on November 8. M.A., M.Sc., M.CA, M.PH., M.Tech., postgraduate diplomas, and advanced diploma programs are all available for admission at JNU. The candidates' scores in the CUET PG 2022 are the only ones taken into consideration while compiling the JNU PG merit list for 2022.

JNU PG Merit List 2022; download the official calendar here

JNU PG First Merit List 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website of JNU -jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘PG result list -1’ link available on the home screen.
  • Enter the CUET application number and password.
  • Submit the given captcha code in the space provided.
  • Click on the login button.
  • The JNU PG 1st merit list 2022 will get displayed on the screens.
  • Take a screenshot of the same and keep it safe for future reference.

JNU PG MA/MSC/MCA Merit List 2022; direct link here

JNU PG M. Tech.,M.P.H.,P.G. Diploma First Merit List 2022; direct link here

The registration process for the JNUEE Ph.D. program has already begun at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Candidates may submit an application for the JNUEE PhD using the official NTA JNUEE website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Applications for the NUEE Ph.D. must be submitted by November 20.

Live Tv

jnu pg first merit list 2022jnu merit list pgjnu pg merit list 2022JNU universityJNU admissionJNU Admission 2022jnu pg admission 2022JNUEEjnu cuetjnuee jnu ac in merit listjnuee jnu acjnu of resultjnu pg result 2022jnu cuet pgcuet pg

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?