JNU PG First Merit List 2022 to be RELEASED TODAY at jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Here’s how to check

JNU PG Admissions 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the first merit list of JNU for postgraduate courses today, November 2. The JNU PG first merit list 2022 will be available on the website jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To view the JNU 1st merit list, applicants must log in using their application number and password. The blocking of seats based on the initial JNU merit list will start on November 2, and pre-enrolment registration and fee payment will follow. From November 14 to 17 and 21 to 23, selected candidates will be admitted and registered. On November 8, JNU will release its second merit list, and on November 13, it will release its third and supernumerary list. By December 2, the university will release the final JNU PG merit list. JNU's PG courses are set to start on November 28.

JNU First Merit List 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of JNU jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on the "JNU PG Results List -1" link on the home page.

Now, enter the CUET application number and password.

Submit the given captcha code in the space provided.

Click on the login button.

The JNU PG 1st Merit List 2022 will be visible on the screens.

The CUET PG results will be used to create the JNU PG merit list for 2022. The CUET PG test was administered by NTA from September 1 to September 12, and the results were made public on September 26. 3,34,997 of the 6,07,648 candidates who registered for the CUET PG exam actually showed up for the test.