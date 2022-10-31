JNU UG Admission 2022: Merit List 3 RELEASED at jnu.ac.in- Direct link to check here

JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has released the JNU Merit List 3. The Merit List has been released on October 30, 2022 on by the varsity on the official website, jnu.ac.in. The merit list is available for download by applicants who registered for the JNU UG Admission. Candidates should be aware that the third merit list is now available for individuals who did not receive a place in the first two lists, and that they can download it from the official website. The results of List 2 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 were revealed, and the final day for blocking seats was October 28, 2022.

JNU Merit List 3 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Then click on the link that reads Result 3 CUET UG

Then enter your application number, enter the date of birth and security pin

The merit list will appear on the screen

Download the merit list and keep a copy

It is advised that candidates get the merit list and check their documentation. As per the schedule, you can only reserve seats through October 31, 2022.