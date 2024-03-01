‘Jo Loota...Lautana Padega’ PM Modi Accuses INDI Alliance Of Appeasement Politics

PM Modi on Friday made wielded remarks on the INDIA-bloc stating whatever has been taken from the public must be returned; this is Modi's commitment ("Jo janta ka loota h, lautana padega, ye Modi ki guarantee h"). Speaking at a public rally in Sindri, Dhanbad, he shared the stage with Chief Minister Champai Soren. Modi remarked, "We have witnessed piles of coal before, but for the first time, we see piles of cash... This belongs to you," assuring the public that he is determined to recover the funds that were unlawfully taken from the public.

He attacked the dynasty-led and appeasement politics of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM-Congress) accusing the party of worsening the situation in the state. He said, “In Jharkhand, extortion has increased. Because of appeasement, trespassing has increased. JMM-Congress leaders are busy filling their safe vaults.” PM Modi hailed his slogan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls of “Abki baar 400 paar.” Adding that, "The slogan of '400 paar' is being raised because the country has faith in Modi's guarantee.” He further claimed that the INDIA-bloc is anti-development and anti-poor. “Their only vision is to snatch the rights of the people and enjoy...The middlemen are not able to have the commission anymore...” he added the citicism does not reach me as the blessings of Indians is my sheild.

Earlier today, PM Modi unveild development projects worth 35,700 crore, Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several rail projects worth over 17,600 crore rupees in the state, he also flagged off three trains during the programme. Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister is set to engage in a public program, where he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for a range of development projects valued at more than Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal.