हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

Indian Army soldier martyred in Pakistan ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

During, Pakistan ceasefire violation, JCO Swatantra Singh was critically injured.

Indian Army soldier martyred in Pakistan ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch district

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was martyred on Thursday when Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded befittingly to the firing. 

In the incident, JCO Swatantra Singh was critically injured and was shifted to Army's Udhampur Hospital but he later succumbed.

He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

The martyred soldier was a resident of Odiyari village in Kotdwar area of Pauri district in Uttarakhand.

Tags:
ceasefire violationSwatantra SinghPakistan ceasefire violationLine of controlLoCJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Another 26/11-like attack in India almost impossible, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
  • 92,66,705Confirmed
  • 1,35,223Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M33S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail; Nov 26, 2020