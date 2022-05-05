New Delhi: After receiving heat for the recent Jodhpur communal violence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to constitute a committee to probe the violence reported in Karauli and other states during Ram Navami, reported IANS.

Accusing the RSS-BJP of catalysing the communal violence by instigating the youth of the country, Gehlot challenged that the special committee should be headed by a Supreme Court and a High Court judge, which would probe the "root cause" behind the violence.

"We have seen Russia getting dismantled. However, our country has stood strong during the last 70 years despite it having multiple languages and religions. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life but did not allow the formation of Khalistan. Rajiv Gandhi too sacrificed his life for the country,” IANS quoted Gehlot as saying.

“Those were the people who took the country to new heights in 70 years. However, the current generation is unaware of the situation during the independence struggle which is being cashed in on by BJP-RSS. They are setting the agenda and triggering violence, he said, adding that "first, it was in Karauli, then Rajgarh (where the temple was bulldozed), and now Jodhpur. Our timely action prevented riots in the state,” he added.

On the Ram Navami violence, the chief minister said once the reasons are figured out, such incidents can be checked in future.