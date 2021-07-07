हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Joe Biden

Joe Biden 'shocked, saddened' at horrific assassination of Haiti president

Expressing shock at the horrific assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Mose, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered his condolences to the people of the Caribbean nation. The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, Biden said in a statement minutes before leaving for Illinois from the White House.

Washington: Expressing shock at the horrific assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Mose, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered his condolences to the people of the Caribbean nation. The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, Biden said in a statement minutes before leaving for Illinois from the White House.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Mo?se and the attack on First Lady Martine Mo?se of Haiti," he said.

"We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Mose's recovery. We stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti," Biden said.

Haiti's interim prime minister Claude Joseph condemned the president's assassination as a ?hateful, inhumane and barbaric act and said that the police and military were in control of the country's security.

"The country's security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti. Democracy and the republic will win," Joseph said in a statement.

