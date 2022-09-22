NewsIndia
JOSSA COUNSELLING 2022: JOSSA SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2022

JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment results TOMORROW at josaa.nic.in- Here's how to check allotment

JoSAA will release the first seat allotment list on September 22, scroll down for the steps to check allotment

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment results TOMORROW at josaa.nic.in- Here's how to check allotment

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will announce seat allotment result for the first round of counselling tomorrow, September 23. Candidates who have applied for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutes through JoSAA counselling will be able to check results on josaa.nic.in. Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to complete online document verification and fee payment. During the admission process, candidates have to mandatorily carry the JoSAA seat allotment 2022 letter to the respective institute along with the prescribed documents. 

JoSAA Counselling 2022 seat allotment: Here's how to check

Go to the official website-- josaa.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage click on the link that reads, "View 1st Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details"
A new login page would open
Key in your JEE Main application number and date of birth
Submit details and login
Check JoSAA counseling first mock seat allotment list and download it

Candidates who have qualified JEE Mains 2022 exam will get admission to the Undergraduate courses for the academic session 20222-23 via the JoSAA counseling. Candidates will be allotted seats and courses as per their scores and the availability of seats under their category.

Live Tv

JoSSA Counselling 2022: JoSSA Seat Allotment Result 2022josaa counselling 2022JEE Advanced ResultJEE advancedjee advanced result 2022JEE Advanced 2022JoSAAjeeadv.ac.in 2022jee advanced 2022 resultjee advanced topper 2022jee advanced 2022 topperjee advanceair 1 jee advanced 2022jee advJosaa Counsellingjee advanced cut off 2022jee advanced 2022 result dateJEE Advance resultJEEjossajee adv resultjee result 2022josaa 2022jee advanced 2022 cut offjee advanced result topper

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case