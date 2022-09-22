JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment results TOMORROW at josaa.nic.in- Here's how to check allotment

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will announce seat allotment result for the first round of counselling tomorrow, September 23. Candidates who have applied for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutes through JoSAA counselling will be able to check results on josaa.nic.in. Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to complete online document verification and fee payment. During the admission process, candidates have to mandatorily carry the JoSAA seat allotment 2022 letter to the respective institute along with the prescribed documents.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 seat allotment: Here's how to check

Go to the official website-- josaa.nic.in.

On the appeared homepage click on the link that reads, "View 1st Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details"

A new login page would open

Key in your JEE Main application number and date of birth

Submit details and login

Check JoSAA counseling first mock seat allotment list and download it

Candidates who have qualified JEE Mains 2022 exam will get admission to the Undergraduate courses for the academic session 20222-23 via the JoSAA counseling. Candidates will be allotted seats and courses as per their scores and the availability of seats under their category.