JoSAA Counselling 2022 seat 1 allotment result RELEASED at josaa.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

JoSAA has released the first mock seat allocation list on September 18, scroll down for the direct link to check allotment.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first mock seat allocation list on September 18. Candidates can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can use their application number and password to access the mock allocation for the JoSAA 2022. JoSAA has prepared the first mock seat allotment list as per the choices filled in by the candidates till September 17, 2022 up to 8 pm. 

Direct link to check allotment

JoSAA Counselling 2022 seat allotment: Here's how to check

Go to the official website-- josaa.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage click on the link that reads, "View 1st Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details"
A new login page would open
Key in your JEE Main application number and date of birth
Submit details and login
Check JoSAA counseling first mock seat allotment list and download it

Candidates who have qualified JEE Mains 2022 exam will get admission to the Undergraduate courses for the academic session 20222-23 via the JoSAA counseling. Candidates will be allotted seats and courses as per their scores and the availability of seats under their category.

