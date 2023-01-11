Joshimath crisis: No new cracks after January 7; two unsafe hotels to be razed, say authorities

Joshimath: Amid the ongoing demolition work to raze structures damaged due to land subsidence in Uttarakhand`s holy town of Joshimath, a top government official has said that no new cracks have developed and old cracks have not widened due to the preventive steps taken in the past one week. “The good thing is that the water leakage near Jaypee Company is decreasing and it reached 250 LPM last evening. After January 7, no new cracks have developed and old cracks didn't increase,” Secretary to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said.

He added that “two buildings that are unsafe need to be demolished” and appealed to people to support the relief and rescue work being conducted by the state government officials here.

Protests in Joshimath, locals demand compensation

Meanwhile, a large number of policemen along with SDRF, and NDRF personnel were deployed for smooth demolition on Tuesday but the locals turned down the administration`s request to vacate buildings. Two JCBs, a big crane and two tipper trucks, along with 60 labourers were brought in for the demolition of two hotels -- Malari Inn and Mount View -- which have leaned towards each other. But, due to heavy protests, the demolition could not be started till late evening. However, water, electricity, and telephone lines were removed from the area by the administration.

The affected residents are demanding `proper` rehabilitation and compensation. They said that they will not vacate buildings until the government does not give them proper compensation and rehabilitation. In support of the affected people, villagers also reached Joshimath and took out a procession.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Reviews Situation

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Tuesday conducted a meeting regarding the Joshimath landslides at the secretariat and instructed the District Magistrate Chamoli to keep a constant watch on the situation. The Chief Secretary said that in order to prevent any loss of life and property due to landslides, families should be shifted to safer places and buildings should be demolished on a priority basis.

"The places where the affected families have been kept, there should be proper arrangements for their living and food. Along with this, it should also be kept in mind that there should not be any kind of communication gap between the affected citizens and the administration. High officials should also be in constant contact with the affected families, and keep an eye on the situation," he said.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials that the mobile network may also be affected due to landslides. He said that the communication system should be strengthened by shifting mobile towers to a safer place or installing new towers.

"An assessment committee should be formed by taking the local people along. Every day a team should be sent to the entire area to inspect what kind and how much change has taken place in the area in the last 24 hours, the buildings which are more affected should be demolished on priority," he said.

Uttarakhand Governor Seeks Report From CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Governor Gurmeet Singh to apprise him of the situation in Joshimath, which is facing land subsidence. During the meeting, the Governor sought a complete report on Joshimath from Dhami.

Dhami gave detailed information about the relief and rescue operations being taken up in the subsidence-affected area in Joshimath and the steps taken for the safety of the people. The governor also inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected people and about the progress in the immediate and long-term action plan.

The Governor said that the safety of the people living in the subsidence-affected area in Joshimath is the topmost priority. Along with this, proper management of temporary rehabilitation of the affected should be ensured.