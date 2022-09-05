A unique love story has come to the fore in Godda, Jharkhand. People are also not common in this love story. One is the judge and the other is the lawyer, who has got married. It is more interesting that the age of the judge is 59 years, while the age of the female lawyer is 50. The judge will retire next year. It is none other than Shivpal Singh, who had sentenced RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. Shivpal Singh, who was considered strict with a temper, gave his heart to the lawyer Nutan Tiwari. Nutan is a well-known leader of the BJP in Jharkhand.

Judge Shivpal Singh's wife passed away nearly two decades ago. Some time ago, Nutan Tiwari's husband also passed away. Both married with the consent of their families. Shivpal Singh has two sons, while Nutan Tiwari also has a son. A lawyer from Godda attended this marriage.

Shivpal Singh has been a judge in Godda for almost 3 years. But when the love happened between him and Nutan Tiwari, it was not even known to the fellow lawyers. Let us inform you that Nutan Tiwari is a lawyer as well as a part of the BJP organization. When her husband died, she came to Godda to practice law. She also looks after the social work by staying in BJP. By connecting with women, she also tells them about their rights from time to time.