'Judiciary, bureaucracy, media under attack': Rahul Gandhi says when Congress returns to power...

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (October 31, 2022) attacked the Centre and said that there has been a "systemic attack" on various institutions. Speaking during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Telangana's leg, Gandhi hit out at BJP-led Centre and said that the judiciary, bureaucracy, and media are all "under attack".

"Lot of damage done to the institutional framework of our country under the current government at Centre," Rahul said.

"When Congress returns to power, we'll ensure that these institutions are freed from the grasp of RSS and independence is maintained in these institutions," the former Congress chief said during a media interaction.

Meanwhile, hundreds of party leaders and workers walked with Rahul Gandhi in Telangana on Monday during his 150-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra. He resumed the walkathon from Shadnagar bus depot and after passing through different parts of the town halted at Papyrus Port, Kothur for the mid-day break.

He also interacted with a few people and allowed them to take photographs with him.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to his late grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He also paid tributes to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

The foot march will enter Hyderabad on Tuesday. He will visit the historic Charminar and is slated to address a public meeting at Necklace Road on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

