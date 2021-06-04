हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla's 5G lawsuit dismissed by Delhi High Court, actress fined Rs 20 lakh

The Delhi High Court hearing the petition filed by Juhi Chawla against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, said that the suit appears to be filed for publicit and the web link of hearing on social media account led to interruption by unknown people.

Juhi Chawla&#039;s 5G lawsuit dismissed by Delhi High Court, actress fined Rs 20 lakh
File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday (June 4) dismissed the lawsuit filed by actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. The court said that the plaintiffs abused the process of law and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs on the actress, ANI reported.

In its order, the Delhi High Court said that 'it appears that the suit was for publicity'. It said Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media, which created disruption thrice. 

"Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created a disruption," the court added.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to identifiy and take action against the person who disrupted proceedings of the Delhi high court during hearing on the matter. The unidentified person on Wednesday did not stop singing songs from popular movies of actor Juhi Chawla during the online hearing, until he was muted and removed from the online hearing.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Juhi ChawlaJuhi Chawla 5G casejuhi chawla songsjuhi chawla 5G5G network5G in Indiatelecom technology5G hearing
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu: 1 lion dead, 9 others test positive for SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 at Chennai Zoo

Must Watch

PT10M50S

Bollywood Breaking: SP Balasubrahmanyam's 75th Birth Anniversary