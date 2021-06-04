Juhi Chawla's 5G lawsuit dismissed by Delhi High Court, actress fined Rs 20 lakh

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday (June 4) dismissed the lawsuit filed by actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. The court said that the plaintiffs abused the process of law and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs on the actress, ANI reported.

In its order, the Delhi High Court said that 'it appears that the suit was for publicity'. It said Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media, which created disruption thrice.

"Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created a disruption," the court added.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to identifiy and take action against the person who disrupted proceedings of the Delhi high court during hearing on the matter. The unidentified person on Wednesday did not stop singing songs from popular movies of actor Juhi Chawla during the online hearing, until he was muted and removed from the online hearing.