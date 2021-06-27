LIVE: PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today

27 June 2021, 08:50 AM
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.
27 June 2021, 08:49 AM
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad today "This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan," the PM said in a tweet (ANI)
27 June 2021, 08:48 AM
As per affidavit submitted by the Govt of India in Supreme Court, the projected availability of COVID19 vaccines from August'21 to Dec'21: Covishield-50 crore, Covaxin-40 crore, Bio E sub unit vaccine-30 crore, Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine-5 crore, Sputnik V-10 crore; total 135 crore (ANI)
27 June 2021, 08:48 AM
Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. Probe on: Indian Air Force
