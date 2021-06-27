LIVE: PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his popular radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (June 27). Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will be streaming its 78th episode on Sunday (June 27) at 11 AM. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Ahmedabad today. In a tweet on Saturday, Modi said, "Tomorrow, 27th June will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad. This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin a three-day visit to Ladakh today. During his visit, Singh will inaugurate infrastructural projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and will also interact with troops deployed in the region, the Union minister's office informed on Saturday. Army Chief General MM Naravane will also be present during the visit. Singh will also take stock of the operational preparedness of the Army at the LAC.

