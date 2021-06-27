हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today

This will be the 78th episode of PM Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 27, 2021 - 08:50
Comments |
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his popular radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (June 27). Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will be streaming its 78th episode on Sunday (June 27) at 11 AM. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Ahmedabad today. In a tweet on Saturday, Modi said, "Tomorrow, 27th June will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad. This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin a three-day visit to Ladakh today. During his visit, Singh will inaugurate infrastructural projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and will also interact with troops deployed in the region, the Union minister's office informed on Saturday. Army Chief General MM Naravane will also be present during the visit. Singh will also take stock of the operational preparedness of the Army at the LAC.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

Live TV

27 June 2021, 08:50 AM

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. 

27 June 2021, 08:49 AM

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad today "This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan," the PM said in a tweet (ANI)

27 June 2021, 08:48 AM

As per affidavit submitted by the Govt of India in Supreme Court, the projected availability of COVID19 vaccines from August'21 to Dec'21: Covishield-50 crore, Covaxin-40 crore, Bio E sub unit vaccine-30 crore, Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine-5 crore, Sputnik V-10 crore; total 135 crore (ANI)

27 June 2021, 08:48 AM

Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. Probe on: Indian Air Force 

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day