Just like Delhi, AAP will provide free water supply to Chandigarh when it comes to power: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Putting a large dent in the rivals’ exploits in the setup to the Chandigarh Municipal Elections, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a massive Jansabha in the city today. Talking to the residents he said you gave 13 years to BJP and 12 to Congress in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, now you should give 5 years to AAP too. He added that when AAP comes to power in the municipal corporation, then we will eliminate corruption and make the municipal corporation come to your house to do your official work.

Kejriwal said that Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are a gateway to this city’s future and the keys are now in the public’s hand; vote for AAP if you want to transform Chandigarh. He talked about how Chandigarh was considered to be the most beautiful city in the whole of Asia, but the BJP and the Congress together ransacked and wrecked the city.

He further discussed how the BJP and Congress use the municipal corporation to fill their pockets, AAP will stop theft and all the money will be spent on the public. He said that AAP will eliminate the garbage mountains of Chandigarh and bring back its lost title of the most beautiful city in Asia. Just like Delhi, AAP will provide free water supply to Chandigarh when it comes to power and once the AAP government is formed, the municipal corporation will take over all the development work inside all the housing societies of Chandigarh.

He said that CCTV cameras and streetlights will be installed on a large scale in Chandigarh for the safety of the public. Appealing to the youth of Chandigarh, Kejriwal said that this is your own party, come forward and join AAP & take over the reins of Chandigarh.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pumped steam into AAP’s Chandigarh Municipal Election bid today. He addressed a massive Jansabha in the Dussehra Maidan and received support from a sea of residents at the event. AAP MP & Punjab Convenor Bhagwant Mann was present at the event along with MLA & Punjab In-Charge Jarnail Singh and senior party functionaries.

Without mincing his words, the AAP National Convenor took a dig at the political situation of Chandigarh and said, “BJP and Congress have both ransacked Chandigarh into a state of doom. Chandigarh used to be seen as the most beautiful city in the whole of Asia, people took pride in its cleanliness.

Today, Chandigarh ranks 66 in the cleanliness index. Why is it so? The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was formed in 1996, since then the BJP and Congress have ruled upon it for 13 & 12 years respectively. These two parties did nothing but wreck havoc in the civic body and navigate it to ruins. The forthcoming elections are a gateway to this city’s future and the keys are now in the public’s hand.

If the public wants change and transformation then they must vote for AAP. I am not a politician, I don’t know how to do politics. I just know how to work for people, that’s what I have done all my life. We’ve proven what we can do in Delhi. One can go and ask their friends and relatives who live in Delhi and seek a report of our work. If they say we did not do anything, don’t vote for us. If you get positive feedback then you should take along your whole mohalla and vote for AAP.”

He continued. “Today I am going to make 5 big promises to the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP. Foremost — we will end the rule of the corrupt in the corporation. Whatever money is stolen by BJP-Congress leaders will be spent on the common man. You won’t also have to go to the municipality offices to get work done. It will be done at your doorstep. No need for taking offs from offices or standing in lines, an officer will come to you and get your work done.

We have done it in Delhi, be it a ration or a water connection, any service that earlier needed you to go to the government offices is now available at your doorstep. You just have to call a phone number and in turn the officer will ask you when you have time and where they have to come. Even at 10 in the night, an officer will be ready to come to your home to do your paperwork. The same will take place in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation now.”

He added, “Second — Chandigarh will get freedom from the garbage mountains of Daddu Majra. What the BJP has done here, they have done in Delhi too. It is because of them and their rule of the municipality that those garbage mountains stand in Delhi and Chandigarh. The municipal elections of Delhi are due in April. Once we win them, we’ll eliminate those mountains too. Third — we’ve been told that the people are getting exorbitant water bills in Chandigarh. We supply water for free in Delhi. You can go and ask anyone, both the electricity and water bills read 0 in Delhi. We’ll do this in Chandigarh too.”

He further said, “Fourth — today the municipality can’t take up work in societies. Once AAP comes to power, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will take the responsibility of maintenance, hygiene and repairs in housing societies as well. Fifth — to bolster the security of women, we’ll install CCTVs and streetlights at a very large scale in Chandigarh. We’ve put up so many CCTVs in Delhi that we have left New York and London behind.”

Kejriwal stated, “AAP has been built by the youth and runs on the energy of the youth. This is why we are backing the youth in the Chandigarh elections this year. More than half of our candidates are under 40 years of age. I want to tell the youth of Chandigarh that this is your own party and you should feel free to come and join us to uplift Chandigarh and lead it towards prosperity.”

He concluded, “You gave 13 years to the BJP, 12 to the Congress, you can try us out for 5 years as well, right? Don’t forget that starting from the Mayor to the MP and from the Governor to the Central Government, everyone belongs to the BJP. If all these so-called engines could not do anything for this city’s benefit till now then they wouldn’t in the future as well. In Delhi, the administrations above and below us both belong to the BJP, they try their best to pester us but it is only the AAP which knows how to keep them in check.

There have been rumours floating around that the Centre wants Punjab to take over Chandigarh. If that happens then, we all know that AAP is coming to power in Punjab. So it is better that you vote for AAP in Chandigarh so we can work in sync. BJP doesn’t stand even a chance so there’s no point wasting your vote on them. Just like Delhi, Chandigarh will be upscaled, brought back its lost title of ‘the city beautiful’.”

