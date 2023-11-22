Justin Trudeau To Attend Virtual G20 Summit Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Row

NEW DELHI: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit being hosted by India on Wednesday. The confirmation regarding his virtual attendance comes at a critical juncture, amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. The diplomatic strain became apparent when Raymonde Gagne, the Speaker of the Canadian Senate, opted to skip the Presiding Officers' Summit of Parliaments of G20 nations in Delhi on October 12.

Trudeau's recent accusations, on November 12, alleging India's involvement in the killing of designated pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, have further intensified the diplomatic row. He accused New Delhi of violating the Vienna Convention, expressing concern about the expulsion of 40 diplomats at a time when Canada sought cooperation from India and other global partners to investigate the murder.

"We reached out to India to ask them to work with us in getting to the bottom of this matter. Canada is a country that will always stand up for the rule of law," Trudeau emphasized, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Canada's Actions And India's Response

In response to the allegations, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India and suspended visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India, however, asserted that no international norms were violated, calling for diplomatic parity.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on November 16, challenged Trudeau's claims, stating that Canada had not provided evidence to support its allegations regarding Nijjar's killing. While expressing Canada's commitment to the rule of law, Trudeau reiterated the desire to work constructively with India. Despite the current tensions, he emphasized Canada's dedication to collaborative efforts.

G20 Virtual Summit: A Global Confluence

Against this backdrop of diplomatic strains, the G20 Virtual Summit is scheduled to commence at 5:30 pm. The summit promises a significant gathering of world leaders, with participants from all G20 member nations, the Chair of the African Union, nine guest countries, and leaders of 11 international organizations. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit at India's invitation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said adding that China hopes that the virtual summit can pool consensus and send a positive signal to this end.

Previously, at the G20 Summit hosted by India in September, Li Qiang attended on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed the Chinese Premier's presence at the G20 Summit. When asked about China's expectations from the summit, she emphasised the need for the G20 to address global challenges through cooperation and make a positive contribution to world economic recovery.

Key Agenda, Expectations

The virtual summit aims to address crucial global issues, assess outcomes, and review developments since the conclusion of the New Delhi G20 Summit in September. Notable achievements, including the G20 consensus on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, will be discussed. These commitments were made during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi earlier this year, marking substantial progress on major G20 priorities.

As world leaders convene virtually, the spotlight remains on Trudeau's participation, adding a layer of complexity to an already intricate diplomatic scenario. The outcomes of the summit are eagerly anticipated, considering the current geopolitical dynamics and the pressing issues on the global agenda.