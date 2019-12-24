JVM-P to support JMM without any condition: Babubal Marandi

Ranchi: Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) President Babulal Marandi on Tuesday announced that his party would support the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led govt in the state.

Marandi, the first Chief Minister of the state which came into being in 2000, made the announcement in presence of JMM Executive President and the JMM-Congress-RJD combine`s Chief Ministerial candidate Hemant Soren.

Soren called at Marandi at his residence on Tuesday evening and both leaders held closed door meeting for ten minutes.

"We will support the JMM govt without any condition," Marandi, whose party won three seats in the 81-member Assembly, told reporters.

Asked about joining the government he said: "It is the discretion of the Chief Minister. The JMM alliance has a majority. Our party and JMM had a common agenda to oust the BJP government and serve tribals, Dalits and people of the state and focus on their issues."

Soren, responding to queries whether JVM-P - a former alliance partner - will be part of his government, said: "Let first the formation of government process begin. You have several questions like who will be Deputy CM and others. Such issues will be addressed in the coming time."

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats, while the BJP saw its number drop from 37 to 25 and its outgoing Chief Minister and some of his ministers lose their own seats.