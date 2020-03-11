Jyotiraditya M Scindia recalls 2 life-changing events as he joins BJP

New Delhi: Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who on Wednesday (March 11) joined BJP in presence of the party president JP Nadda, said that he can not forget two incidents in his life as they changed the course of his life.

Scindia said, "There have been 2 life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life." Notably, Scindia lost his father on September 30, 2001, and the second date falls on the 75th anniversary of his late father, March 10, 2020-- the day he decided to quit the Congress.

Accusing his former party of corruption, Scindia said that it is not the same party which it was earlier, "I have worked for my state and my nation through Congress but the party is not the same anymore, there is widespread corruption, sand mafias, and farmer distress."

After formally joining the BJP, Scindia told media the reason that forced him to quit his former party, and why he decided to join the saffron camp. He said, "I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be."

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his extra-ordinary leadership, and said, "Country's future is totally secure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands. The dream we saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months."

The 49-year-old former Lok Sabha MP from Guna resigned from the Congress and posted his letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on his Twitter handle soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He had joined the Congress party on December 18, 2001, following the death of his father and the then sitting MP from Guna Madhavrao Scindia in an airplane crash in Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001.

According to reports, Amit Shah had entrusted `Operation Scindia` to Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan. Although Tomar`s politics has been anti-Scindia for long, Shah stressed upon the bigger picture of `capturing Madhya Pradesh`.

All these four trusted Shah lieutenants kept meeting Scindia from time to time. For the last one week, Chouhan has been camping in Delhi and instead of staying at MP Bhawan, he put up at Haryana Bhawan to dodge the media.

Scindia and Chouhan kept meeting at different locations in Delhi and Gurugram to keep it a top secret. Their first strike took place in Gurugram a few days ago where MLAs close to Scindia were put up there. But the Congress foiled the bid as it got wind of the rebellion in the nick of time with Digvijaya Singh.

This, however, could not delay for more than a week the political drama that unfolded on Tuesday, when Scindia along with Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and minutes later announced his decision and sent his loyal MLAs to Bengaluru after giving them assurances that they will be `rewarded` for breaking away from the Congress.