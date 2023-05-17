Kalyan Jewellers' Temple Jewellery Collection: Embracing Tradition with 4-Level Assurance

Temple jewellery is a stunning and intricate style of handcrafted jewellery that has a rich history dating back to the 9th century A.D. in South India. Although traditionally used to adorn temple deities or worn by royalty, it has now become a popular choice for brides and for special occasions. The process of creating traditional temple jewellery requires skill, precision, and an understanding of the symbolism behind each design.

The creation of temple jewellery involves several stages, starting with designing the jewellery. The designs are often inspired by ancient Hindu scriptures and each piece is imbued with meaning and significance. The next step is embossing, where a thin sheet of gold is placed on a melted wax base and the design is embossed onto the gold sheet using special tools. The jewellery is then embellished with precious and semi-precious stones and polished to achieve a flawless finish.

In conclusion, the making of traditional temple jewellery in gold is a time-honoured craft that requires a great deal of skill and dedication. The end result is a stunning work of art that serves as a symbol of India's rich heritage and craftsmanship.

Process in Detail

Designing the Jewellery: The first step in creating temple jewellery is designing the jewellery. The designs are usually inspired by ancient Hindu scriptures, and each piece of jewellery is imbued with a particular meaning and symbolism. The designs are first drawn on paper.

Embossing: A thin sheet of gold is placed on a melted wax base, and the paper design placed on top. Using special tools, the design is then embossed onto the gold sheet, smoothed and shaped to create a seamless finish.

Embellishment: Once the basic shape of the jewelry is created, precious and semi-precious stones are carefully set into the gold using small prongs or claws. These stones are selected for their color, clarity, and size, and are often arranged in intricate patterns to create a stunning effect.

Polishing: The final step in the process is polishing, which involves smoothing and buffing the jewelry to achieve a high shine. This requires a great deal of skill and attention to detail and it is through this process that any remaining imperfections are removed to ensure a smooth and flawless finish.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)