Kamal Nath vs Bunti Sahu: Friends Bet 10 Lakh Rupees On High-Stakes Chhindwara Seat

New Delhi: The Chhindwara assembly seat is in the spotlight as PCC chief Kamal Nath himself is contesting the election from here. Before the election, a bet of 10 lakh rupees has been placed between two local people over Kamal Nath and BJP candidate Bunti Sahu, which has been recorded on a letter pad with a revenue stamp. It is reported that the bet is between a contractor of the electricity company, Prakash Sahu, and his friend Ram Mohan Sahu, who have wagered on the outcome of the Chhindwara assembly seat.

In fact, Prakash Sahu and his friend Ram Mohan Sahu had a heated argument over the win and loss of their respective candidates. The argument escalated to the point that they decided to bet 10 lakh rupees on it. They made a letter pad on which they wrote that if Kamal Nath loses, Prakash Sahu will pay his friend Ram Mohan Sahu 10 lakh rupees. But if BJP’s Bunti Sahu loses, then Ram Mohan Sahu will pay his friend Prakash Sahu 1 lakh rupees.

Witnesses’ signatures were also taken It should be noted that the witnesses’ signatures were also taken on the letter pad. It is said that Prakash Sahu and his friend Ram Mohan Sahu were making claims about their candidates’ win and loss. However, the verdict will come on December 3. But this matter is being discussed all over the state.

The Chhindwara assembly seat is a high-profile seat in the state. In 2018, when Kamal Nath was elected as the chief minister, Congress’s Deepak Saxena vacated this seat for him. Kamal Nath was then elected as the MLA from here. But this time, he has directly entered the electoral fray. While BJP has fielded local leader Bunti Vivek Sahu against him.