Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: The Kamthi Assembly Constituency is among the 288 legislative constituencies in Maharashtra, situated in the Nagpur district within the Vidarbha region. Renowned as a hub for politics, commerce, and culture, Kamthi has been part of the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), since 2008. Before this, it was included in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the upcoming elections, the Mahayuti alliance has nominated Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Congress.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP’s Sawarkar Tekchand Shrawan won the seat, securing 45.58% of the votes and defeating Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar of Congress, who garnered 41.29%. In 2014, Chandrashekhar Bawankule of BJP emerged victorious with 53.95% of the votes (126,755 votes), ahead of Congress’ Rajendra Mulak (86,753 votes) and SHS’ Tapeshwar Vaidya (12,791 votes).

The past five years have seen Maharashtra under the leadership of three different chief ministers: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena (SHS)’s Eknath Shinde. Adding further, major regional parties like the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) experienced internal splits, reshaping alliances both in power and in opposition.

Maharashtra's political dynamics are shaped by two alliances: the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, and the Maha Yuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.