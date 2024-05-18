Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi, was allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink on Friday by some constituents. The incident occurred outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area, as Kahnhaiya was leaving a party meeting with local councillor Chhaya Sharma. According to Sharma's complaint, "some people came and put a garland around Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some people threw ink at Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar and attempted to assault him. When Smt. Chhaya Sharma attempted to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her."

Kanhaiya claimed in a statement that the attack was ordered by Manoj Tiwari, a rival candidate for the constituency. He claimed that Tiwari, the sitting MP, is frustrated with his growing popularity and sent "goons" to attack him. He stated that the public will respond to the violence by voting on May 25. Polling in the national capital will take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of voting.