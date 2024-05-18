Advertisement
KANHAIYA KUMAR ATTACK

Kanhaiya Kumar Attacked With Ink, Heckled In Northeast Delhi; Congress Leader Says 'Manoj Tiwari's Goons...'

After the ink attack, Kanhaiya alleged that rival BJP's Northeast Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari is behind the attack on him. He said that the incumbent MP is angry about his rising popularity and sent "goons" to attack him. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 01:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi, was allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink on Friday by some constituents. The incident occurred outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area, as Kahnhaiya was leaving a party meeting with local councillor Chhaya Sharma. According to Sharma's complaint, "some people came and put a garland around Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some people threw ink at Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar and attempted to assault him. When Smt. Chhaya Sharma attempted to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her."

Kanhaiya claimed in a statement that the attack was ordered by Manoj Tiwari, a rival candidate for the constituency. He claimed that Tiwari, the sitting MP, is frustrated with his growing popularity and sent "goons" to attack him. He stated that the public will respond to the violence by voting on May 25. Polling in the national capital will take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of voting.

