Kanhaiya Lal murder case: Sentencing of accused by NIA court likely today

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court is expected to pronounce on Tuesday its verdict against all accused in connection with the brutal killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal at his shop in June last year. All the accused were produced in the special NIA court amid tight security after the chargesheet was filed during the previous hearing in the case. The NIA special court had then ordered an extension of judicial custody of all the accused till January 10 and said that it will pronounce its order in the case. After the order, a copy of the challan will be given to the accused by the court.

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against 11 people in the brutal murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli. The NIA has chargesheeted the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

In the chargesheet, the NIA has booked 11 persons, including Gaus Mohammad and Mohd Riyaz Attari under Sections 302 (34), 452, 153, 295 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the incident that took place on June 28, 2022. Apart from this, Salman and Abu Ibrahim of Karachi have been accused of criminal conspiracy and declared absconders.

The hearing in the case has been going on for months. According to the NIA chargesheet, the probe pointed to a conspiracy by 11 accused who were a part of a terror module. They were radicalised and were inspired by incriminating content circulated from within and outside the country.