Kanjhawala accident: 'Trying to arrest 2 new accused,' Delhi police make big revelations - Top points

New Delhi: Police said there was no connection between the suspect and the victim's friend and eyewitness Nidhi on Thursday, days after a 20-year-old woman in Delhi was dragged by a car and killed painfully. Nidhi, who was riding on Anjali's bike at the time of the accident, had fled the scene. Police also stated that they have identified two more suspects in the case who attempted to tamper with evidence and provided false information in order to assist the accused.

The Delhi Police have stated that they are reviewing the CCTV material and that an investigation is underway. During interrogation, we also got to know that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak. Two others have also been made the accused in this case. We're trying to arrest them. During post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found says Special CP (L&O).

"We have arrested 5 accused and we are interrogating them. During interrogation, we found that two more people are involved in the incident. Our team is conducting raids. We have recorded the statement of the eye witness," said Special CP in a press Conference as quoted by ANI. The statement of the eyewitness Nidhi recorded. No link found between the eyewitness and the accused. We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, it does not have relevance to this case, as it is a case u/s 304 IPC," said Special CP(L&O). Further, he stated that "We are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating this case. Two new accused have tried to tamper the evidence and have given misinformation as they tried to help the accused".