Kanpur Lok Sabha Election: BJP’s Ramesh Awasthi Files Nomination Papers After Rally

BJP candidate from Kanpur Lok Sabha seat said that he was confident his leadership would see Kanpur become one of India's top five developed cities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ramesh Awasthi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat, commenced his nomination process on Saturday with a big rally aimed at showcasing his electoral strength and sending a clear message to his rivals. Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also present in the Kanpur BJP candidate's show of strength.

"The people of Kanpur have already endorsed Ramesh Awasthi's historic victory. Let's rally together and aim for 370 votes per booth," Dy CM Maurya said.

During his address, Deputy CM Maurya launched a scathing attack on the opposition and urged the BJP workers to ensure Ramesh Awasthi's resounding victory. He asked workers to focus on each booth to surpass the previous voter turnouts by 370 votes per booth, a pledge he made to the electorate.

Ramesh Awasthi highlighted the ideological foundation that distinguishes the BJP from other political parties. He said that the BJP's commitment to principles is 'unwavering', as opposed to rival parties' power-centric politics. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to national interests, highlighting the PM's tireless efforts on both international and domestic issues.

Before filing his nomination, Ramesh Awasthi took his supporters to the Paramt Temple, where they sought blessings from Baba Anandeshwar and performed ritualistic ceremonies to ensure victory. As he emerged from the temple, he faced a barrage of questions from journalists, expressing confidence that Kanpur would become one of India's top five developed cities under his leadership.

