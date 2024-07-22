Kanwar Yatra Name Plate Row: Muslim Traders in UP and Uttarakhand Make Communal Harmony Decision

UP News: In a remarkable display of communal harmony and brotherhood, thousands of Muslim merchants in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have collectively decided to keep their shops closed during the Kanwar Yatra. Merchants have come together to take this step, aiming to strengthen the bonds between communities and ensure the safety and peaceful journey of the Kanwar Yatra pilgrims. This decision highlights the spirit of unity and cooperation among different religious communities in the region.

Message of Communal Harmony

The Muslim merchants have stated that the purpose of this decision is to maintain peace and cooperation during the Hindu pilgrimage. During the Kanwar Yatra, devotees travel in large numbers from various places to Haridwar and other pilgrimage sites. This step has been taken by the local merchants to welcome and ensure the safety of the pilgrims along the route.

Merchants' Response

Ahmed, a local merchant, said, "Our community has always believed in communal harmony. The Kanwar Yatra is important for our Hindu brothers, and we want them to complete their journey peacefully and safely. Therefore, we have collectively made this decision."

Support from the Administration

The local administration has welcomed the decision of the Muslim merchants, calling it an excellent example of communal cooperation. The administration noted that this step would help maintain security and order during the Kanwar Yatra.

Support from Other Merchants

Gulzar, another merchant, said, "We have seen our Hindu brothers undertake their religious duties during the Yatra. We want to make their journey a bit easier with our small effort. We are glad that other merchants have supported our decision."

Religious and Communal Unity

This decision has further strengthened religious and communal unity. It sends the message that people from different communities respect each other’s religious beliefs and traditions and work together to maintain collective peace and harmony.