Kanwar yatra: UP government may make negative RT-PCR test mandatory for pilgrims

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has said that it will implement strict COVID-19 protocol during the Kanwar yatra to prevent the spread of infection.

The government said that if needed, the administration will make negative RT-PCR test reports mandatory for pilgrims.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a minimum number of pilgrims should take part in the yatra, according to a government spokesperson.

“The RT-PCR negative report could also be made necessary for the yatra, if required,” the spokesman was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, the state government had given permission for yatra from July 25 even as the risk of COVID-19 infection looms large.

In a meeting with all the divisional commissioners of the state and senior officers of police zones, Adityanath reviewed the preparations and security arrangements for the holy Kanwar Yatra.

"Complete adherence to the Covid protocol should be ensured. There should not be any hesitation regarding the safe and successful operation of Kanwar Yatras," the UP CM had said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the decision regarding this year’s Kanwar Yatra will be taken soon.

