Karani Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Fatal Attack! Assailants Fired 17 Rounds In 20 Seconds

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the national president of Karani Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was fatally attacked at his residence in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. The attackers, who were initially sitting casually with Gogamedi, suddenly opened fire. CCTV footage captured two individuals in a room with Gogamedi and his associates. Without warning, both men fired shots at Sukhdev Singh, resulting in another person being injured in the crossfire. Following the initial gunshot, Gogamedi fell, and the assailants proceeded to unleash a barrage of gunfire, firing a total of 17 rounds in a span of just 20 seconds.

Swiftly after the attack, the assailants fled the crime scene. Another CCTV video showed them running out of Gogamedi's residence. Notably, Gogamedi had received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang last year, and one of the attackers, Rohit Godara, who claimed responsibility for the murder, is reported to be a member of the same gang.

Rohit Godara, the individual openly confessing to the killing of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on social media, hails from Kapurisar in the Loonkaransar region of Bikaner and has a criminal background. Karani Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was rushed to the hospital where he was announced dead on arrival.

After the fatal attack on the Karani Sena President, the people of the community started a protest near Gogamedi's house, and the whole pathway was blocked. The Rajput community has denied taking the dead boy and has said that the last rites will not be performed until the attackers are arrested.