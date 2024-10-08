Karnal Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates

Karnal Assembly Election 2024: The Karnal Assembly constituency, a traditional BJP stronghold, is experiencing an intense contest in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Voting took place on October 5, with approximately 46% voter turnout. Results will be announced on October 8, according to the Election Commission.

This seat was previously held by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who won in both 2014 and 2019. This year, the constituency features a new BJP candidate facing off against a seasoned two-time Congress ex-MLA, making the competition even more significant.

With Khattar having secured two consecutive terms before being replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's Chief Minister earlier this year, the stakes are high in this key seat in the Karnal district.

As we await the results, will the BJP maintain its grip on Karnal, or could the Congress make a comeback?

Stay Tuned For Live Updates!