Karnataka 1st PUC result 2020 today, check karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites

The Karnataka government has announced that the result for pre-university course (PUC) first year or class 11 level of exam will be released on May 5 (Tuesday). The result will be declared by the Dakshin Kanna Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA) but the government has decided not to host result at respective colleges in order to ensure social distancing and other safety measures due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

It is learnt that the students will receive the result directly. “The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, was quoted as saying by media.

The results will also be sent via emails or SMSes to the registered mobile numbers of students and will also be available at an online portal SuVidya. The online portal (results.bspucpa.com) says that the result for the PUC I February exams will be uploaded at 10 am oin Tuesday.

Around 6.53 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.

The Pre-University Examination (1st Year) for academic session 2019-20 was conducted by Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka from February 10-25, 2020 at various exam centers.