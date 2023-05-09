Karnataka Assembly Elections: Bajrang Dal, VHP To Recite Hanuman Chalisa Across Country Ahead Of May 10 Voting

NEW DELHI: Right-wing outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have decided to hold a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation across the country on Tuesday - just a day ahead of crucial single-phase voting in Karnataka where campaigning concluded on Monday. The move by right-wing groups is in response to the 'Bajrang Dal' ban promised by the Congress party in its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

It may be noted that the Congress’ move to ban the Bajrang Dal backfired triggering protests by right-wing outfits across the state and in other parts of the country and Lord Hanuman took centre stage in the southern state during the election season. Congress faced a massive backlash from the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused it of planning to lock up Lord Hanuman and having problems with Lord Rama.

While the BJP accused Congress of insulting ‘Lord Hanuman’’ and hurting the religious sentiments of the majority Hindus, the grand old party responded by questioning how can one compare Bajrang Bali with Bajrang Dal.

Single-Phase Voting On May 10

The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. The BJP, which is facing an air of anti-incumbency factor, is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major factor in the elections. Lingayats comprise 17 per cent of the population and Vokkaligas 11 per cent. Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power. With top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning for the party, BJP has put all its might to strengthen its support base.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 19 public meetings and held six roadshows. Amit Shah held 16 public rallies and 14 roadshows. BJP chief JP Nadda held 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows.

Hectic electioneering by leaders of various political parties saw BJP allowing Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states to campaign with their full force in Karnataka while the Congress campaigning saw Rahul Gandhi camping in the state for 20 days and top leaders from the party as well Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trying to improve party's prospects in Karnataka.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and repealing of job reservations for Muslims are some of the promises assured by the BJP in its manifesto. Congress in its manifesto promises to bring back the Muslim quota, higher reservations for various classes, cash handouts and freebies.