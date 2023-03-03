topStoriesenglish2579324
Karnataka BJP MLA K Madal's Son Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 40L Bribe - VIDEO

Prashanth had demanded Rs 80 lakh as bribe to clear a tender process. He was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh at his office. Prashanth has been taken into custody by the Lokayukta police who are now verifying the documents.

Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 06:40 AM IST|Source: IANS

The chief accountant of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Prashanth Madal, was caught red-handed by the Karnataka Lokayukta officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on Thursday. Prashanth is the son of sitting BJP MLA from Channagiri Assembly constituency, K Madal Virupakshappa. With Karnataka set to go to the polls later this year, the development is seen as a serious setback for the ruling BJP. The incident came to light at a time when the opposition is attacking the BJP government in Karnataka over 40 per cent `commission` and kickbacks in government tenders.

According to sources, Prashanth had demanded Rs 80 lakh as bribe to clear a tender process. He was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh at his office.
Prashanth has been taken into custody by the Lokayukta police who are now verifying the documents.

The complaint was filed regarding allotment of tender for providing raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Prashath`s father is the Chairman of KSDL. The authorities are likely to question BJP MLA Virupakshappa as the bribe money was received on behalf of the KSDL Chairman for raw material procurement tender.

