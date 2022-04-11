Tumakuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the 161-feet-tall panchamukhi (five-faced) Anjaneya statue at Bidanagere in Kunigal Taluk on Sunday, and said that there would be good times ahead for the state.

The statue has been installed by Bidanagere Basaveshwara Mutt.Many holy works are being taken up on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami in the region. The region would see huge developments in the coming days, Bommai said.

"Panchamukhi Anjaneya is a special form of Hanuman which has mention in Ramayana. Hanuman took this form for the welfare of the world. It is the divine wish of Hanuman to have his 161 feet tall statue installed in Karnataka. The sculptors have done a wonderful job," Bommai said.

Nanjavadhoota Swamiji, Harihara Veerashaiva Panchamasali Peeth Seer Vachanananda Swamiji and others were present here as the Chief Minister unveiled the statue.

Bengaluru's development under Amrith Nagarothana Yojana

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that various projects are being implemented for the development of the city under the Amrith Nagarothana Yojana. Speaking at the `Janapada Utsav 2022` in Padmanabha Nagar on Sunday, he asserted that Bengaluru has been developed into a real international city.

Bommai is quoted as saying by ANI, "Bengaluru has been developed into a real international city. Various projects are being implemented for the development of the city under the Amrith Nagarothana Yojana. Bengaluru is a beautiful city, the global hub of IT, BT and it is emerging as the financial capital too."

CM Bommai also asserted that Karnataka has attracted the highest Foreign Direct Investment of 47 per cent beating all other states in the country in the last three quarters of the financial year, adding "As for other states, it is just about 1-2 or 4 per cent. The state government is fully committed to the development of Bengaluru."

'Folk Utsav' in all assembly constituencies

Karnataka government will organise "Folk Utsav" in all the assembly constituencies of the state, informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, after inaugurating the "Janapada Utsav-2022" in Padmanabha Nagar

CM Bommai said, "Folk Utsav would be organised in all the Assembly Constituencies of the state. With the far-sighted measures of Prime Minister Modi and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa`s effective action, Karnataka has successfully tackled the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, the Janapada Utsav is being held after two years."

According to him, the huge gathering to witness the Utsava is ample proof of the cultural and linguistic richness of Kannada. Nobody can deny Kannada the top spot it has among the languages in India.

He is further quoted by ANI as saying, "The Folk University in Shiggaon is the only one of its kind in the entire world. It is a gift from BS Yediyurappa. We should strive to retain the Folk University and the Kannada University in Hampi."

(With Agency Inputs)

