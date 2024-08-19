Advertisement
KARNATAKA LAND SCAM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s High Court Move Against Governor's Sanction In MUDA Land Scam

 Siddaramaiah moved to High court against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to authorise his prosecution in an alleged land scam case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s High Court Move Against Governor's Sanction In MUDA Land Scam Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Picture source: ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday moved to High court against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to authorise his prosecution in an alleged land scam case. The case stems from reported irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). 

The CM has argued that the sanction order was issued without proper consideration, violating statutory requirements and constitutional principles. Siddaramaiah submitted that the order disregarded the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is obligatory under Article 163 of the Indian Constitution. 

The Congress leader has contested the August 16 order that provided approval and sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. 

Karnataka CM’s petition read, "The Hon’ble Governor’s decision is legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations, and thus the Petitioner has preferred this Writ Petition seeking to quash the impugned order dated 16.08.2024 amongst other reliefs." 

Governor Vs Karnataka CM Over Land Scam 

Thaawarchand Gehlot had given nod to the Lokayukta on Saturday to proceed with prosecuting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged land scam case. In response, Siddaramaiah filed the petition this morning challenging the Governor's decision, he also termed the order as ‘anti-constitutional.’ 

This marks yet another clash between a Governor and a state government led by a non-BJP party. The saffron party is demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the accusations.

