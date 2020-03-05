Karnataka CM Yediyurappa allocates over Rs 8,700 crore in Budget 2020-21 for Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday (March 5) presented the 2020-21 Budget for the state and reiterated his government’s commitment to overall development of Bengaluru by setting aside over Rs 8,700 crore in the budget for the development of the capital city.

The fund will be used for development measures taken by various departments, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

During his Budget speech, CM Yediyurappa also stressed on the need for a Municipal Corporation Act, specific to Bengaluru, to resolve the issues of the city.

The chief minister said that an action plan for different works at Rs 8,344 under ‘Mukhyamantrigala Nava Nagaroththana’ scheme, which was introduced in 2019-20 will be implemented this fiscal too. He also announced in the Assembly that a grant of Rs 999 crore will be given for solid waste management under ‘Shubhra Bengaluru’ this year.

Rs 100 crore has been set aside in the budget under the ‘Shubhra Bengaluru’ scheme to prevent sewage from entering lakes and Rs 317 crore will be used for for the development of lakes under the ‘Mukhyamantrigala Nava Nagaroththana’ scheme. The government has also allocated Rs 200 crore to prevent flooding during the monsoon and to modernise the major stormwater drain network.

CM Yediyurappa also said in the Assembly that Rs 14,500 crore will be spent in this fiscal for construction of 56-km long Outer Ring Road – Airport Metro from Central Silk Board junction to Bengaluru International Airport via K.R. Puram and Hebbala.

The budget was also focused on reducing traffic congestion as chief minister announced that his government will take steps to increase the transport capacity in Hebbala, Silk Board and K R Puram junctions in Bengaluru. around Rs 500 crore will be spent to develop these roads under the supervision of Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd.

CM Yediyurappa also said in his budget speech that sewage water treatment capacity of BWSSB will be increased to 1,587 million litres by 2020-21 and Rs 1,000 crore will be spent to modernise old sewage treatment plants.

The Karnataka CM also said that Rs 5,550 crore will be spent to complete the 5th Phase of Cauvery Water Supply scheme in order to ensure supply of 775 million litres of water to Bengaluru.