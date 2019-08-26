close

Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appoints three deputy chief ministers

The BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka will have three Deputy Chief Ministers, an official notification said on Monday.

Bengaluru: The BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka will have three Deputy Chief Ministers, an official notification said on Monday.

Governor Vajubhai Vala has appointed Govind Karjole, C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi as Deputy Chief Ministers, on the advice of Chief Minister Yediyurappa, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

The governor has also allotted portfolios to the other 14 ministers. The allocation came nearly a week after the 17 ministers were sworn-in on August 21.

Yediyurappa, 76, became the Chief Minister for the fourth time on July 26 and won the vote of confidence in the Assembly on July 29.

