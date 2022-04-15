New Delhi: Addressing the controversy around the Karnataka contractor’s suicide and his minister’s alleged involvement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that KS Eshwarappa decided to resign of his own free will and said that a probe would be conducted in the matter, ANI reported.

Warning the opposition not to hinder the case, Bommai said that there is no need for the opposition to turn into investigative officials as proper bodies will do their work.

“State Min KS Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own & will tender his resignation today evening. No need for the opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe,” ANI quoted Bommai as saying.

Meanwhile, in response to Bommai’s statements, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that the protest by the opposition is not against the minister or his resignation but against the corruption in the state.

“The protest is not for his resignation (KS Eshwarappa) but against corruption. CM said (Eshwarappa) has not done anything wrong. If he didn't do anything then why are you accepting his resignation? Congress leader told ANI.

Santhosh K Patil, 40, a contractor and BJP leader from Belagavi who made graft allegations against Eshwarappa, died by suicide by consuming poison in a lodge on Tuesday.

He had alleged that the minister had been harassing him for commissions to clear his bills for projects he had implemented for the government.

Eshwarappa is claiming that he does not know Patil and the work has been done without a work order.

