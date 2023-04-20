Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Releases Final Candidate List, Eshwarappa's Son Misses Out

BENGALURU: With just a day left to file nominations for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, the ruling BJP on Wednesday released its fourth list, naming candidates for remaining two constituencies- Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the party has given ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's family. Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister, had recently conveyed to the party's central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics, and had requested it to not consider fielding him in the Assembly polls from Shivamogga. The five time MLA from the seat, however is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh, from the assembly segment.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who too was a ticket aspirant from Shivamogga, quit the party earlier today, and joined JD(S). He is now the JD(S) candidate from the segment. From Manvi, a ST reserve constituency, the party has fielded B V Nayak as the candidate. With the announcement of this list, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.

JDS Released Its Third Candidate List

Janata Dal-Secular released its third list of 59 candidates for Karnataka polls. The party announced support to Congress candidate Darshan Dhruvanarayan in Nanjanagudu constituency. Ayanur Manjunath, who resigned from BJP, to contest from Shivamogga central constituency.Raghu Achar, who joined JD(S) after quitting the Congress party, will contest from Chitradurga.

BS Bommai, Siddaramaiah File Nominations

Several senior leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress leader Siddaramaiah filed their nomination papers for the Karnataka assembly polls on Wednesday. BJP chief JP Nadda and Bommai also held a roadshow. People thronged the roads and waved BJP`s flags. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and BJP leaders were present during the roadshow. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from the Varuna assembly constituency. Siddaramaiah had earlier said that the upcoming elections will be his last and he will retire from politics. Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who resigned from the BJP over the denial of the ticket and joined Congress, also filed his nomination from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency.Shettar is the second senior leader from the Lingayat community to leave the ruling BJP and join Congress in less than a week.

April 20 is the last day for filing of nominations. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.