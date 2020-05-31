Karnataka issues guidelines for Unlock 1: Religious places, restaurants, malls to reopen

Bengaluru: A day after the Center announced fifth phase of the country wide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, the Karnataka government on Sunday (May 31) issued its guidelines on the lockdown measures undertaken for 'Unlock 1'.

The new guidelines state that all the lockdown measures will remain in force in Karnataka till June 30.

Whereas places of religious worship, restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality services can funtion from June 8 along with shopping malls and complexes.

The Karnataka government was expected to take a call on resuming the operation of inter-state buses after getting consent from other states though the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has already assumed operations with several restrictions in place.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants' Association was elated with the state government's decision to lift restrictions on the hotel industry.

In a quote to PTI, the President of the association Chandrashekar Hebbar said, "We are fully prepared to resume our business. We will abide by the guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing, gloves and so on."

The Centre had on Saturday announced the exit plan for the lockdown dubbed as 'Unlock 1' that permits reopening places of religious worshipm shoppping malls and restaurants among other things.