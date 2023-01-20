topStoriesenglish
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Round 1 option entry begins TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA has started the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) counselling 2022 first-round option entry, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Candidates can register for Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022 by visiting the KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates have until 11 a.m. on January 23 to finish the Karnataka PGCET web option entry. On January 25, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 round-1 seat allotment result will be released. Eligible candidates may make adjustments to their option entry from 8 p.m. on January 23 to 11 a.m. on January 25. After validating the KEA PGCET 2022 mock allocation results, applicants are able to edit, reorder, delete, and add courses and colleges to their liking. The exercise window will be open from January 25 to January 26 until 11:59 p.m.

Karnataka KCET 2022: Here’s how to fill up the form

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KPGCET 2022 web options link

Step 3: Enter required details and submit

Step 4: Now, choose preferred college and course

Step 5: Save choices and download confirmation page

Candidates who are shortlisted in the Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result can accept their seat and pay the admission fee between January 27 and January 30, 2023. The deadline for reporting to the assigned college is January 31.

 

