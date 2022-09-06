Karnataka: As per latest reports Bangalore has declared a holiday today for schools and colleges in Bangalore. The holiday was been declared due to the heavy rainfall the city from last few days. Bangalore schools will remain closed today for offline classes as the city continues to witness heavy rains. Due to the Bangalore Rains, a holiday had been declared today, September 6, 2022. Many schools shifted to online classes and will continue to conduct classes online for the next week or at least until the rains subside.

As per local media, Azim Premiji University has cancelled classes owing to the flooding in the hostel building and the path to the head office of the varsity.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, IMD, a yellow alert has been issued to Bangalore and other districts such as Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikmagalur. As per the weather department, the heavy rains will continue till September 9, 2022.

The city of Bangalore witnessed severe flooding and waterlogging on Monday, so much so that working professionals and general public resorted to transportation with the help of Tractors and boats.