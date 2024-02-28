Karnataka Rajya Sabha Election: Who Is ST Somashekar, BJP MLA Who Voted For Congress?

In a big setback for the BJP in Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls, a BJP MLA voted for the Congress despite a whip to vote for the joint candidate put up by the JDS-BJP. The MLA is ST Somashekar who won from the Yeshvanthapura seat in the 2023 assembly polls. While the BJP is said to have contemplated action against him, Somashekar maintained that he voted for a party which ensured him funds for the developmental work in his constituency. A cross-voting by him also gave a chance to the Congress to advise the BJP to keep its house in order.

Who Is ST Somashekar?

ST Somashekar's father was (Late.) A. Thimmegowda. Somashekar is 66 years old and owns a transport business. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the Government Science College, Bangalore University in 1980. His net worth was around Rs 27 crore as per the 2023 election affidavit.

Yeshvanthapura MLA ST Somashekar is an astute politician who began his career with the Congress. The Yeshvanthapura seat came into existence in 2008 after delimitation. He first contested the state assembly polls in 2004 on a Congress ticket from the Uttarahalli seat but lost. But after the 2008 delimitation saw the Uttarahalli split into smaller segments, he contested from the Yeshvanthapura seat in 2008 but again lost to the BJP. However, things took a better turn for him in 2013 when he won the Yeshvanthapura seat for the first time. He again won the seat in 2018 but was among the 14 rebel Congress MLAs who shifted their loyalties to the BJP leading to the fall of the Siddaramaiah government. After the defection, he was expelled by the party and disqualified by the then assembly speaker.

In 2019, a by-election was held for 15 seats including the Yeshvanthapura seat and Somashekar again emerged victorious on the BJP ticket. He was re-elected once again in the 2023 assembly elections on the BJP ticket.

Speculation Of Re-joining Congress

Since 2023, there has been speculation of Somashekar re-joining the Congress. His cross-voting in favour of the Congress candidate has again reignited the rumours and if the BJP expels him, Somashekar may join the Congress once again.