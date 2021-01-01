Karnataka schools and PU colleges reopen, vehicles without RFID tag banned in Delhi and more

Karnataka schools and PU colleges set to reopen on January 1

Karnataka's schools and pre-university colleges are set to reopen today after a span of nine-and-a-half months. According to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), all teachers and non-teaching staff have to mandatorily get tested for COVID-19 and can attend classes only after they get a negative report for the RT-PCR test.

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for 1,144 houses for EWS category in Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for 1,144 houses for people from the EWS category to be built at Rajkot under the Centre's 'light house project' (LHP), the Gujarat government said. .

In Delhi, commercial vehicles without RFID tag banned from January 1

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas announced that commercial vehicles without RFID tags will not be allowed to enter the city from Friday (January 1). It also warned that commercial vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags, will not be allowed entry from January 1.

Mahindra and Mahindra, Nissan, Datsun cars to cost 5% more from January 1

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they will increase the prices of their cars from January 1, 2021 to offset the impact of rising input costs. Meanwhile, car maker Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd too announced that it will increase the prices of all its models by five percent effective from January 1, 2021.