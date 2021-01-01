हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
news bulletin

Karnataka schools and PU colleges reopen, vehicles without RFID tag banned in Delhi and more

With several important events lined up, read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country on January 1.

Karnataka schools and PU colleges reopen, vehicles without RFID tag banned in Delhi and more

Karnataka schools and PU colleges set to reopen on January 1

Karnataka, New Year 2021

Karnataka's schools and pre-university colleges are set to reopen today after a span of nine-and-a-half months. According to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), all teachers and non-teaching staff have to mandatorily get tested for COVID-19 and can attend classes only after they get a negative report for the RT-PCR test.

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for 1,144 houses for EWS category in Rajkot

PM Modi, Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for 1,144 houses for people from the EWS category to be built at Rajkot under the Centre's 'light house project' (LHP), the Gujarat government said. .

In Delhi, commercial vehicles without RFID tag banned from January 1

Delhi, Delhi Traffic

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas announced that commercial vehicles without RFID tags will not be allowed to enter the city from Friday (January 1). It also warned that commercial vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags, will not be allowed entry from January 1. 

Mahindra and Mahindra, Nissan, Datsun cars to cost 5% more from January 1 

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they will increase the prices of their cars from January 1, 2021 to offset the impact of rising input costs. Meanwhile, car maker Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd too announced that it will increase the prices of all its models by five percent effective from January 1, 2021. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
news bulletinnews bulletin todayTop newsIndia
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for 1,144 houses for EWS category in Rajkot
  • 1,02,66,674Confirmed
  • 1,48,738Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M6S

DNA: Massive fire in the forests of Manipur