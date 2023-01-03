topStoriesenglish
SIDDHESHWARA SWAMIJI

Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji dies at 81; schools and colleges to remain closed in Vijayapura

Revered Karnataka seer Siddheshwar Swamiji of Jnanayogashram, Vijayapura passed away on Monday. He was 81 years old. The Karnataka government said that full state honour will be provided for the last rites of Siddeshwara Swamiji. Holiday has also been declared for schools and colleges in Vijayapura on Tuesday (3rd January), the Karnataka government said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 12:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji. Siddheswara Swamiji breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged illness. "Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji. Siddheswara Swamiji breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged illness. "Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. 

 

 

Spiritual leader Siddheshwar Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram was often referred to as the `Walking God of North Karnataka`. Pertinent to mention, Siddheshwar Swamiji, in 2018, respectfully declined to accept the `Padma Shri` award.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi then, the Vijayapura-born spiritualist, popularly known as Buddiji, wrote, "I am very grateful to the Government of India for awarding me the prestigious `Padma Shri`. But with all respect to you and the government, I want to convey my unwillingness to accept the great award". His preaching was often described as hard teachings delivered in a pleasant and enjoyable manner.

